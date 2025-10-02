Maxim Group Maintains Armada Acquisition II - Debt (AACIU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Armada Acquisition II - Debt (NasdaqGM:AACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Armada Acquisition II - Debt is $21.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.11 to a high of $36.66. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Acquisition II - Debt. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3,300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 1,500K shares.

Cnh Partners holds 1,500K shares.

Westchester Capital Management holds 850K shares.

Wealthspring Capital holds 583K shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 506K shares.

