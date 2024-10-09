Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (ZAPP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NasdaqCM:ZAPP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 927.47% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 927.47% from its latest reported closing price of $2.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 42K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 25K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Silverback Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

