Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Xcel Brands (XELB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Xcel Brands (NasdaqCM:XELB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 428.16% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xcel Brands is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 428.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Brands is 87MM, an increase of 1,410.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Brands. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XELB is 0.02%, an increase of 66.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.43% to 425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Trail Advisors holds 236K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELB by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELB by 43.67% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 42K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 20K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Corsair Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.