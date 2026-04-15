Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Westwater Resources (WWR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Westwater Resources (NYSEAM:WWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.95% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Westwater Resources is $1.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 177.95% from its latest reported closing price of $0.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Westwater Resources is 30MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwater Resources. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWR is 0.00%, an increase of 49.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.96% to 21,207K shares. The put/call ratio of WWR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 2,969K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 89.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 682.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,837K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 62.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 150.28% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,256K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing an increase of 54.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 64.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing an increase of 35.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 18.05% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 611K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 87.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 227.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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