Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of VSee Health (VSEE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of VSee Health (NasdaqCM:VSEE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSee Health. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEE is 0.00%, an increase of 42.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 203.01% to 261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEE by 28.27% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 60K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 85.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEE by 15.91% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 18K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.