Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Strive Asset Management (ASST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Strive Asset Management (NasdaqGM:ASST) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strive Asset Management. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 53.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASST is 0.91%, an increase of 306.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 877.54% to 280,582K shares. The put/call ratio of ASST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 37,037K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company.

Anson Funds Management holds 35,250K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 34,784K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 33,750K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 31,129K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.