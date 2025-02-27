Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Stardust Power (SDST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Stardust Power (NasdaqGM:SDST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 865.37% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stardust Power is $6.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 865.37% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stardust Power. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDST is 0.02%, an increase of 74.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.62% to 802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 230K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDST by 77.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

