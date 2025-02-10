Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Stabilis Solutions (NasdaqCM:SLNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.69% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stabilis Solutions is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.69% from its latest reported closing price of $7.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stabilis Solutions. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNG is 0.01%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 182K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNG by 70.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 166K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNG by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Argent Trust holds 53K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNG by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNG by 35.49% over the last quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. provides integrated LNG fueling solutions. The Company specializes in the production and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as offers technical support services. Stabilis Solutions operates in North America.

