Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Scienture Holdings (SCNX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Scienture Holdings (NasdaqCM:SCNX) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scienture Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCNX is 0.00%, an increase of 153.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 182.51% to 1,360K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 72.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCNX by 111.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 221K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 48.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCNX by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 90K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 51K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 65.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCNX by 59.89% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 45K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCNX by 36.44% over the last quarter.

