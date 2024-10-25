Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of reAlpha Tech (AIRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of reAlpha Tech (NasdaqCM:AIRE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in reAlpha Tech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRE is 0.00%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 59K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 34.60% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 36K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 79.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 21.28% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 39.39% over the last quarter.

