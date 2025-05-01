Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt () (RADX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:RADX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $4.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.28 to a high of $4.67. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 187K shares.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 156K shares.

VGI Partners holds 91K shares.

UBS Group holds 1K shares.

