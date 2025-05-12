Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Primis Financial (FRST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Primis Financial (NasdaqGM:FRST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.59% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primis Financial is $14.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.06. The average price target represents an increase of 54.59% from its latest reported closing price of $9.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Primis Financial is 123MM, an increase of 21.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primis Financial. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRST is 0.15%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 23,093K shares. The put/call ratio of FRST is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,714K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,218K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,052K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 901K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 54.97% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 898K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 72.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 204.78% over the last quarter.

Primis Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primis Financial Corp. headquartered in McLean, Virginia is the holding company for Primis Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

