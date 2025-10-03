Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Perfect Moment (PMNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Perfect Moment (NYSEAM:PMNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,124.00% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perfect Moment is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,124.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Moment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMNT is 0.06%, an increase of 1,583.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 692.53% to 5,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 4,400K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 500K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnus Financial Group holds 131K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 22.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNT by 71.47% over the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 75K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Chapin Davis holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNT by 83.52% over the last quarter.

