Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Oxbridge Re Holdings (NasdaqCM:OXBR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxbridge Re Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXBR is 0.00%, an increase of 49.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.93% to 633K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXBR by 43.96% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 101K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 88K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXBR by 16.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors holds 69K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXBR by 58.67% over the last quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxbridge Re is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols 'OXBR ' and 'OXBRW,' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

