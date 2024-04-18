Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Vivid Seats (SEAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Vivid Seats (NasdaqGS:SEAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.23% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vivid Seats is 10.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 83.23% from its latest reported closing price of 5.59.

The projected annual revenue for Vivid Seats is 682MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivid Seats. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 15.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAT is 0.28%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.89% to 111,869K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 43,842K shares representing 32.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,694K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing an increase of 75.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 267.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,185K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 86.20% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,598K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 54.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 107.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,706K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Vivid Seats Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live", the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

