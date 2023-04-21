Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of SeaStar Medical Holding (ICU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaStar Medical Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter.

