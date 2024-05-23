Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Roadzen (RDZN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Roadzen (NasdaqGM:RDZN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roadzen. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDZN is 0.39%, an increase of 25.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 4,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meteora Capital holds 4,625K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 110K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 72.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 49.19% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 63.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 13.89% over the last quarter.

