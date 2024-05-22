Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of ReposiTrak (TRAK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.37% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ReposiTrak is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.37% from its latest reported closing price of 16.84.

The projected annual revenue for ReposiTrak is 21MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReposiTrak. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRAK is 0.12%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.61% to 5,816K shares. The put/call ratio of TRAK is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,305K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 59.16% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 802K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing a decrease of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 23.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 446K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRAK by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 235K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

