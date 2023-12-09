Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petros Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTPI is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 106K shares. The put/call ratio of PTPI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 23K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTPI by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

