Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Nuzee (NUZE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuzee. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUZE is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.88% to 30K shares.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 22K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NuZee, Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a specialty coffee company with a primary focus on single serve coffee co-packing. The Compèany believes it is the leading single serve pour over and tea bag coffee co-packer in the United States. The Company's mission is to leverage its position as a co-packer at the forefront of the North American single serve pour over coffee market to revolutionize the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. While the United States is its core market, the Company also has single serve pour over coffee sales operations in Japan as well as manufacturing and sales operations in Korea and a joint venture in Latin America. In addition, the Company plans to opportunistically leverage its strengths and relationships to grow its proprietary NuZee and Coffee Blenders brands in the United States and select international markets.

