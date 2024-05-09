Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:NRBO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 847.33% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 847.33% from its latest reported closing price of 3.93.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRBO is 0.00%, an increase of 19.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.82% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing a decrease of 700.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRBO by 14.90% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 705.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRBO by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

