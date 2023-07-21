Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,331.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexaria Bioscience is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1,331.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.

The projected annual revenue for Lexaria Bioscience is 1MM, an increase of 281.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexaria Bioscience. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEXX is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 1,066K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invenomic Capital Management holds 473K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 335K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 49.28% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 67K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide.

