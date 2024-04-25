Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Lakeland Industries (LAKE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Lakeland Industries (NasdaqGM:LAKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.82% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.82% from its latest reported closing price of 16.89.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is 130MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

Lakeland Industries Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 received the payment on February 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.19%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 6,640K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 1,230K shares representing 16.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 692K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 548K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 486K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 16.10% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 437K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Industries Inc. manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, the company supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Securityand the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, The company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community('EEC'), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguayand Southeast Asia.

