Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Iteris (ITI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Iteris (NasdaqCM:ITI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.53% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iteris is 7.01. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 56.53% from its latest reported closing price of 4.48.

The projected annual revenue for Iteris is 194MM, an increase of 13.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITI is 0.15%, an increase of 33.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 30,394K shares. The put/call ratio of ITI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Management holds 6,464K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company.

Samjo Capital holds 6,464K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing an increase of 49.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,504K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,025K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Iteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

