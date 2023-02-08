Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Interlink Electronics (LINK) with Buy Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Interlink Electronics with a Buy recommendation.

What are large shareholders doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 2,683 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768 shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINK by 0.73% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2,544 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 936 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 517 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 127 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interlink Electronics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LINK is 0.0004%, a decrease of 9.1037%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 7K shares.

Interlink Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support.

