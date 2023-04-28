Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,609.19% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerald Expositions Events is 63.24. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1,609.19% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Expositions Events. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 10.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEX is 0.05%, a decrease of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 13,124K shares. The put/call ratio of EEX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 3,173K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJACX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 809K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 40.79% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 748K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerald Holding Inc.is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, Emerald strives to build its customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, its teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries Emerald serves and committed to supporting the communities in which it operates.

