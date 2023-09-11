Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Context Therapeutics (CNTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Context Therapeutics is 2.14. The forecasts range from a low of 2.12 to a high of $2.20. The average price target represents an increase of 138.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Context Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Context Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTX is 0.06%, an increase of 671.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.38% to 2,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ally Bridge Group holds 653K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 268K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HighTower Advisors holds 126K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 363.62% over the last quarter.

Context Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Context Therapeutics Inc., is a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a potent and specific antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

