Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Chemomab Therapeutics - Depositary Receipt () (CMMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Chemomab Therapeutics - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:CMMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 714.50% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chemomab Therapeutics - Depositary Receipt () is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 714.50% from its latest reported closing price of 0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Chemomab Therapeutics - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemomab Therapeutics - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMMB is 0.00%, an increase of 4,088.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 2,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,241K shares representing 15.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 213K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 56K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 35K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Chemomab Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development with primary focus for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials with CM-101 in fibrotic indications and expecting to report data during 2021-2022.

