Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of cbdMD (YCBD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 415.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for cbdMD is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 415.10% from its latest reported closing price of 0.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in cbdMD. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 45.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YCBD is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.56% to 1,456K shares. The put/call ratio of YCBD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merlin Capital holds 1,250K shares representing 43.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AXS Investments holds 37K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 5,100.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCBD by 88.85% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 33K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 5,890.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCBD by 81.02% over the last quarter.

Sentinus holds 24K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 21K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 1,005.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCBD by 29.18% over the last quarter.

cbdMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.