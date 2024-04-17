Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Beyond (BYON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Beyond (NYSE:BYON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.40% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Beyond is 35.41. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.40% from its latest reported closing price of 23.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond is 1,754MM, an increase of 12.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 4,173K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 94.46% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,760K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 46.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,647K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 153.32% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,406K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

overstock is een succesvol retailconcept met 28 belgische verkooppunten. daar pakken we uit met een kwalitatief hoogstaand aanbod tuin- en interieurmeubelen, aangevuld met een ruime keuze aan decoratie-artikelen en serviesgoed. klanten kunnen bij ons terecht voor een scherpe prijs-kwaliteitverhouding, ruime showrooms, een klantvriendelijke benadering en een goed uitgebouwde service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.