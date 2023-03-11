Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) with Buy Recommendation

On March 10, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Aprea Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,109.49% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aprea Therapeutics is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,109.49% from its latest reported closing price of $5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Aprea Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 52.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 179K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 57.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 68.99% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 165K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 37.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 54.22% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 104K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 47.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aprea Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRE is 0.01%, an increase of 5,029.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 1,786K shares. The put/call ratio of APRE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aprea Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, Fast Track designation from the FDA for AML, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration.

