Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,240.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro is $6.88. The forecasts range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $7.09. The average price target represents an increase of 1,240.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alzamend Neuro is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 114.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALZN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing a decrease of 99.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALZN by 78.05% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 72.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALZN is 0.00%, an increase of 50.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 7,498K shares. The put/call ratio of ALZN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alzamend Neuro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alzamend Neuro is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. With its product candidates, the company aims to bring treatments or cures to market at a reasonable cost as quickly as possible. Its current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of its product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

See all Alzamend Neuro regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.