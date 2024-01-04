News & Insights

Stocks
SCWO

Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of 374Water (SCWO) with Buy Recommendation

January 04, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of 374Water (NasdaqCM:SCWO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in 374Water. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCWO is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 16,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCWO / 374Water, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 1,620K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWO by 45.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,193K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWO by 45.12% over the last quarter.

Icon Wealth Partners holds 1,147K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.