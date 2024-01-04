Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of 374Water (SCWO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of 374Water (NasdaqCM:SCWO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in 374Water. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCWO is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 16,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 1,620K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWO by 45.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,193K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWO by 45.12% over the last quarter.

Icon Wealth Partners holds 1,147K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

