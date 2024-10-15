Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Ocugen (OCGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Ocugen (NasdaqCM:OCGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 651.66% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ocugen is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 651.66% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ocugen is 66MM, an increase of 802.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 55.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 113.90% to 69,383K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,394K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 1.38% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 8,249K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,905K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing an increase of 45.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 64.80% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,995K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 23.59% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 2,689K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ocugen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

