Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Nutex Health (NUTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Nutex Health (NasdaqCM:NUTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.23% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nutex Health is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 83.23% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05 / share.



The projected annual revenue for Nutex Health is 408MM, an increase of 47.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutex Health. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,927.81% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunbelt Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

