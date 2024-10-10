Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Nexalin Technology (NXL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Nexalin Technology (NasdaqCM:NXL) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexalin Technology. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 166.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXL is 0.00%, an increase of 9,663.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 217.89% to 325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cvi Holdings holds 55K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 32.19% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 127.36% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 38K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

