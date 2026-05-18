Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NTHI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NasdaqGM:NTHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.45% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for NeOnc Technologies Holdings is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 185.45% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NeOnc Technologies Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeOnc Technologies Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTHI is 0.04%, an increase of 76.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.46% to 4,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cinctive Capital Management holds 1,426K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

HighPoint Advisor Group holds 1,145K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTHI by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 235K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTHI by 77.56% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 216K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 147K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.