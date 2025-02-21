News & Insights

BEEP

Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) with Buy Recommendation

February 21, 2025 — 07:02 pm EST

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Mobile Infrastructure (NYSEAM:BEEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.99% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mobile Infrastructure is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.99% from its latest reported closing price of $3.11 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobile Infrastructure. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEP is 0.18%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.94% to 26,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEEP / Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

No Street GP holds 24,297K shares representing 76.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,299K shares , representing an increase of 32.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 75.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 443K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 376K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 8.43% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 7.17% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 105K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 78.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel
Stocks mentioned

