Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Micropolis AI Robotics (MCRP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSEAM:MCRP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micropolis AI Robotics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRP is 0.01%, an increase of 1,808.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,192.62% to 421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peak6 holds 270K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

WMG Financial Advisors holds 82K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 41K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

