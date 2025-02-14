Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Mainz Biomed N.V. (NasdaqCM:MYNZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.00% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mainz Biomed N.V. is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 66.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mainz Biomed N.V. is 69MM, an increase of 7,398.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mainz Biomed N.V.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYNZ is 0.00%, an increase of 75.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.17% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 222K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 18K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 68.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYNZ by 65.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

