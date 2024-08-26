Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Light & Wonder, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:LNW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Light & Wonder, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:LNW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Light & Wonder, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $166.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.31 to a high of $205.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of $135.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Light & Wonder, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 3,118MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNW by 28.91% over the last quarter.

