Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt () (KZIA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:KZIA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,198.80% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $19.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.29 to a high of $20.06. The average price target represents an increase of 1,198.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 51MM, an increase of 1,942.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 52.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.00%, an increase of 85.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.63% to 20K shares. The put/call ratio of KZIA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares.

