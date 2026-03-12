Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Ituran Location and Control (NasdaqGS:ITRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ituran Location and Control is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $49.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ituran Location and Control is 398MM, an increase of 10.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location and Control. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 13.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.31%, an increase of 19.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 13,107K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 931K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%.

Ibex Investors holds 896K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 858K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 791K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 20.33% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 779K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.