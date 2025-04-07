Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Intchains Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ICG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Intchains Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:ICG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 490.53% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intchains Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 490.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intchains Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICG is 0.00%, an increase of 99.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.58% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 11K shares.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.