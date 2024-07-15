Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Innodata (INOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Innodata (NasdaqGM:INOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.49% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Innodata is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.49% from its latest reported closing price of $20.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innodata is 124MM, an increase of 31.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodata. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOD is 0.02%, an increase of 38.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.01% to 10,896K shares. The put/call ratio of INOD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,234K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,187K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 843K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 823K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 28.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 657K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Innodata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innodata is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

