Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Imunon (IMNN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Imunon (NasdaqCM:IMNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 621.38% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Imunon is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 621.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.04 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Imunon is 50MM, an increase of 39,638.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imunon. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNN is 0.00%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 174.46% to 432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 267K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 59K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Riverview Capital Advisers holds 34K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 28.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.