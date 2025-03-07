Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Healthy Choice Wellness (HCWC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAM:HCWC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthy Choice Wellness. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCWC is 0.00%, an increase of 87.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.35% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 49K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing a decrease of 517.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCWC by 81.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 79.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCWC by 68.71% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 10K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

TD Waterhouse Canada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

