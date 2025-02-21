Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Golden Matrix Group (NasdaqCM:GMGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.33% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Golden Matrix Group is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 42.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Matrix Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 24.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMGI is 0.00%, an increase of 29.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.87% to 4,204K shares. The put/call ratio of GMGI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 623K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMGI by 51.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 426K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 337K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 206K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMGI by 18.91% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 172K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

