Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Giftify (GIFT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Giftify (NasdaqCM:GIFT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Giftify. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 160.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIFT is 0.08%, an increase of 84.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.50% to 3,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,703K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 141K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors holds 100K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

TKG Advisors holds 54K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

