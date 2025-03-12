Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Eco Wave Power Global AB (MUN:1KW0) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Eco Wave Power Global AB (MUN:1KW0) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eco Wave Power Global AB. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 90.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KW0 is 0.02%, an increase of 336.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 141.91% to 148K shares.

Veracity Capital holds 36K shares.

IPG Investment Advisors holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 61.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KW0 by 397.68% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 30K shares.

Catalina Capital Group holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KW0 by 123.08% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 3K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

